AmSurg ASCs have new deal with Aetna

AmSurg's more than 250 surgery centers are now in-network with Aetna after Envision Healthcare signed a multiyear deal with the insurer.

AmSurg operates surgery centers and facilities across the U.S., focused primarily on ophthalmology and gastroenterology. AmSurg has facilities in 24 states and around 2,000 physicians in its network.

The surgery center company is part of Envision Healthcare, a physician services network backed by private equity firm KKR.

Both commercial and Medicare members of Aetna health plans are part of the deal. Aetna is owned by CVS Health.