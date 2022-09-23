HCA Healthcare grows to more than 150 ASCs: 5 things to know

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has added about 25 ASCs this year, expanding the total number of surgery centers in its portfolio to more than 150.

Five things to know:

1. Like most healthcare operators, HCA is focused on significantly expanding its ambulatory presence as procedures continue to migrate to the outpatient setting. The company ended 2021 with 125 ASCs, four more than it had at the end of 2020.

2. HCA has focused on developing and acquiring ASCs this year. Recent highlights include the opening of the Southern Joint Surgery Center, a seven-physician facility in Nashville, and the company acquiring an interest in Stone Oak Surgery Center, its sixth ASC in San Antonion.

3. The company also plans to build five full-service hospitals in Texas, increasing its total number of hospitals to 50.

4. HCA projects revenue to increase to between $60 billion and $62 billion in 2022, up from $58.8 billion last year.

5. The company comprises 182 hospitals and about 2,300 ambulatory care facilities, including ASCs, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics, in 20 states and across the United Kingdom.