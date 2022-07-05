ASC investments heat up: 6 deals to know

Outpatient investments are heating up, with many companies looking to ASC chains, physician groups and outpatient properties for financial growth.

Here are six deals in the last year that point to outpatient interest:

1. In September, New York City-based investment firm KKR and Indianapolis-based healthcare real estate firm Cornerstone said they're planning to buy more than $1 billion in real estate assets, including ASCs and medical office buildings, over the next few years.

2. In September, DuPage Medical Group in Downers Grove, Ill., made a strategic investment in a Quincy, Ill.-based physician group to expand a partnership between the two organizations.

3. In February, Physician Partners, a primary care physician group and managed service organization with more than 545 physician members, got a $500 million investment.

4. In May, private equity-backed practice management company Orthopedic Care Partners bought an ownership stake in value-based care company ValueHealth's ASC in the Villages, Fla.

5. In June, Optum Ventures, CVS Ventures, Anthem and HLM Venture Partners announced they are investing in CareBridge, a value-based care company for patients receiving home and community-based services. In May, the company also secured an investment from Banner Health.

6. In June, ASC developer Atlas Healthcare Partners secured an investment from Southfield, Mich.-based BHSH System