Fast-growing ASC chain lands investment from regional health system giant

ASC developer Atlas Healthcare Partners has secured an investment from Southfield, Mich.-based BHSH System, the Phoenix-based company said June 15.

BHSH System is a newly formed health system, an integration of leading Michigan health systems Southfield-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health.

The joint venture will develop and operate an orthopedic ASC at the BHSH Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus in Grand Rapids, according to a news release. Groundbreaking on the project will take place later this year.

The partnership is the second investment Atlas has snagged in the last 60 days. In May, Banner Health, a Phoenix-based health system, announced it was investing in Atlas. The investment is intended to help the joint venture grow to more than 50 ASCs by the end of 2025.