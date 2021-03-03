15 best ASCs in America for 2021, ranked by Newsweek

Newsweek named Boca Raton (Fla.) Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center, part of Surgical Care Affiliates, the best ASC in America March 3.

The magazine partnered with consumer research company Statista to develop the list, highlighting 400 centers in 25 states. The partners surveyed participants to measure quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations in relation to competition within each state. Newsweek and Statista also examined how the centers have responded to COVID-19.

The top 15 ASCs in America:

1. Boca Raton (Fla.) Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center

2. Surgery Center Palo Alto (Calif.)

3. University Ambulatory Surgery Center in San Diego

4. Wooster (Ohio) Milltown Specialty and Surgery Center

5. UCSD Center for Surgery of Encinitas (Calif.)

6. UCLA Health Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood in Los Angeles

7. The Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group

8. 90210 Surgery Medical Center in Beverly Hills

9. Surgery Center Mountain View (Calif.)

10. Surgical Center of San Diego

11. Cleveland Surgical Suites

12. 436 Beverly Hills (Calif.) Surgery Center

13. Surgery Center Fremont (Calif.)

14. Emory Clinic at 1365 Clifton Road in Atlanta

15. Mercer County Surgery Center in Lawrenceville, N.J.

