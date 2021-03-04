4 ASC acquisitions | February 2021

Becker's ASC Review reported on four ASC acquisitions in February:

1. Private equity-backed SightMD acquired the ophthalmology practices of Norman Saffra, MD.

2. North Bergen, N.J.-based Hudson Bergen Endo Surgical Center was acquired by Physicians Endoscopy and North Bergen-based Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy in partnership with Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name Medical Center.

3. Memphis, Tenn.-based One GI acquired Tupelo, Miss.-based Digestive Health Specialists, its second acquisition in four days. One GI also acquired Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology, according to a Feb. 26 announcement.

More articles on physicians:

Physician pay under Stark Law's final rule: 4 takeaways on fair market value

Physician practices are a hot target: 45 sales in January

Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.