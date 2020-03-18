13 centers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic l March 18

Surgery centers are canceling elective surgeries or imposing visitor limits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a roundup of facilities that canceled elective surgeries in the past 24 hours:

Iowa-based providers Mercy Medical Center, Mercy Physicians, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital, Surgery Center Cedar Rapids, and Physicians' Clinic of Iowa will suspend elective surgeries starting March 19, local news affiliate 9 ABC reports.

Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center closed its primary care clinic in Damascus, Ohio, March 17, NBC affiliate WFMJ reports.

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will suspend elective procedures at all its hospitals and outpatient facilities March 19, the health system announced.

Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center canceled all elective surgical procedures March 18, The Herald reports.

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health suspended all elective procedures at its facilities March 17, excluding at Parkview Ortho Hospital and Parkview SurgeryONE, KPC News reports.

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health will suspend all elective procedures March 19, GantNews reports.

Torrington Community Health and several other Banner Health facilities will begin restricting visitor access March 19, with few exceptions, KNEB reports.

Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers will begin restricting visitors March 18 at 6 p.m. EDT, the Aiken Standard reports.

Arnot Health in Elmira, N.Y., suspended both elective surgeries and visitors March 17, local news affiliate WENY News reports.

