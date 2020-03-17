Arizona CRNA arrested for alleged narcotics theft at ASC, health system

A certified registered nurse anesthetist was arrested in Arizona Feb. 27 for allegedly stealing narcotics from Sunrise Ambulatory Surgical Center and Summit Healthcare, according to wmicentral.com.

Melissa Green was charged with felony theft, fraud, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of dangerous drugs.

Hospital cameras captured Ms. Green entering the room where Show Low, Ariz.-based Summit Healthcare stores narcotic drugs, according to police. She allegedly stole liquid fentanyl from that room and took partially used bottles of fentanyl from Sunrise, which is based in Lakeside, Ariz.

In Ms. Green's home, police allegedly found multiple empty bottles of fentanyl, used syringes and a narcotic drug for which she didn't have a prescription.

