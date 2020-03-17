15 centers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

Surgery centers are canceling elective surgeries or imposing visitor limits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a roundup of facilities that canceled elective surgeries in the past 24 hours:

Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital and Basalt, Colo.-based Midvalley Surgery Center postponed elective surgeries for two weeks, the Aspen Times reports.

Olympia (Wash.) Orthopaedic Associates canceled all elective surgeries at its surgery center and is expediting all urgent cases, Thurston Talk reports.

Richland, Wash.-based Kadlec Regional Medical Center implemented a no-visitor policy starting March 17, with few exceptions, YakTriNews.com reports. All visitors are banned from all Kadlec locations including its surgery center and ASC.

Alaska public health officials recommended facilities in the state delay elective surgeries for three months, the Anchorage Daily News reports.

The University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Health System, both in Baltimore, as well as Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson, Md., postponed all elective surgeries through April 1, the Baltimore Business Journal reports.

Reno, Nev.-based Renown Regional Medical Center and Reno-based Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center postponed all elective surgeries through April 1, local news affiliate 8 ABC reports.

Gillette, Wyo.-based Powder River Surgery Center is limiting surgery patients to one visitor, who must be over 18 and must be screened for respiratory symptoms, County 17 reports.

Morganstown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine canceled all elective procedures through May 15, the system announced.

Munster, Ind.-based Franciscan Health and Ascension Medical Group-St. Vincent Lafayette (Ind.) are limiting visitors, with few exceptions, the Journal Review reported. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also urged all surgery centers to cancel or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately.

Chicago-based Rush University, Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health and Chicago-based Amita Health are canceling elective surgeries and asking surgeons to reschedule them, the Chicago Tribune reports.

More articles on surgery centers:

WalletHub's 10 best states for physicians

3 things to know about neurosurgeon salary growth & hospital revenue generated

How burned out are orthopedic specialists? 5 'Medscape' report details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.