ASCs will likely pick up more procedures when coronavirus subsides: 5 must-reads this week

Five must read articles for ASC leaders this week:

1. Medical procedures delayed in response to the new coronavirus will likely be made up at hospitals and ASCs once the dust settles. Read more here.

2. Surgery Center of Aiken (S.C.) is one of several area facilities restricting visitors over COVID-19 concerns. Read more here.

3. Envision Healthcare pledged to provide care for patients with coronavirus without making unexpected charges. Read more here.

4. Phoenix-based Banner Health manages 10 ASCs through a joint venture with Atlas Healthcare Partners, and the entities plan to open at least five more by the end of the year. Read more here.

5. A former USPI Holding Co. executive is suing the company, alleging it shorted a select number of workers' stock payouts by undervaluing the company after its merger with Tenet. Read more here.

