11 centers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic l March 20

Surgery centers are canceling elective surgeries or imposing visitor limits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a roundup of facilities that canceled elective surgeries or implemented visitor restrictions in the past 24 hours:

Nashville, Tenn.-area hospitals TriStar Medical Centers, Williamson Medical Center, Maury Regional Health and Ascension St. Thomas implemented visitor restrictions, according to local NBC affiliate News 4.

Scottsburff, Neb.-based Regional West implemented visitor restrictions at all its hospitals March 19, the Star Herald reports.

West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center implemented a visitor restriction March 20 with few exceptions, CBS affiliate WLTX 19 reports.

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Hospital canceled elective procedures at its main campus, at the Surgery Center of Quincy and at Illini Hospital March 19, NBC affiliate WGEM reports.

Portland-based Maine Medical Center implemented visitor restrictions March 20, ABC affiliate WMTW 8 reports.

South Lake Tahoe, Calif.-based Barton Health canceled all elective procedures March 19, SouthTahoeNow.com reports.

Elmira, N.Y.-based Arnot Health suspended all elective surgical procedures and implemented visitor restrictions March 19, The Leader reports.

Beckley, W.Va.-based Raleigh General Hospital and Beckley ARH Hospital rescheduled all elective procedures March 19, The Register-Herald reports.

