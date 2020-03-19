9 centers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic l March 19

Surgery centers are canceling elective surgeries or imposing visitor limits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a roundup of facilities that canceled elective surgeries in the past 24 hours:

Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Wash., canceled elective surgeries and closed its express care clinics March 18, the Tri-City Herald reports. The center previously implemented visitor restrictions.

Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers and Surgery Center of Aiken will postpone elective procedures starting March 20, the Augusta Chronicle reports. They previously implemented visitor restrictions.

Northfield (Minn.) Hospitals and Clinics implemented visitor restrictions March 19, NorthfieldNews.com reports. Patients are allowed one visitor, but no visitor can be under the age of 18.

Des Moines-based University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics postponed elective surgeries March 16, the Des Moines Register reports.

Oklahoma City-based OU Medicine suspended elective surgeries at its main campus March 18 through April 27, Oklahoma News 4 reports. The health system did encourage elective outpatient procedures to be done at the system's ASC.

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie postponed elective surgeries and canceled most clinical visits March 18, WENY News reports.

Sturgeon Bay, Wis.-based Door County Medical Center canceled elective surgeries and nonessential visits March 18, Fox 11 News reports.

Crossville, Tenn.-based Cumberland Medical Center implemented visitor restrictions, limiting patients to one predesignated visitor 18 years old or older March 18, 1057News.com reports.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center banned all visitors at Vanderbilt University Hospital March 18, with few exceptions, O&AN reports.

