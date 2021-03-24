10 things to know about Surgical Care Affiliates

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates grew steadily in 2020 despite pandemic setbacks. Three months into 2021, the company has already acquired several new ASCs and plans to add more in the coming months.

Here are 10 things you need to know about SCA:

SCA operates more than 230 surgical facilities in 35 states. More than 8,000 physicians treat nearly 1 million patients nationally. In 2020, SCA brought on more than 1,000 new surgeons and had 60 ASCs recognized by Newsweek's "Best Ambulatory Surgical Centers 2021" list. UnitedHealth subsidiary Optum acquired SCA in 2017 for $2.3 billion. SCA became part of OptumCare, Optum's primary and urgent care delivery services business. Caitlin Zulla became the CEO of SCA in December 2019. Mrs. Zula joined SCA in 2015 and previously served as SCA's chief administrative officer and CFO, where she was responsible for 10 separate business functions. SCA facilities generate more than $2 billion in revenue in normal operating times. OptumHealth reported $136.3 billion in 2020 revenue. The company has several partnerships with health systems and payers, including Virtua, Advocate Health Care, UnityPoint Health, UnitedHealthcare, Texas Health Resources, Cigna, CHI Health and Indiana University Health. The number of ASCs in SCA's network has grown 58.7 percent since 2011 and 24.3 percent since 2015. SCA partnered with Minneapolis-based Allina Health in December 2019 to open multiple ASCs over five years. The partners announced on Feb. 25 that they plan to build the first center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., and plan to develop two more facilities in the area this year. SCA acquired Lakewood, Colo.-based Pinnacle II in 2020 shortly after the COVD-19 pandemic began shutting down ASCs across the U.S. In February, two independent Connecticut ASCs sold majority stakes to SCA.

SCA also acquired Birmingham, Ala.-based Practice Partners in Health Care in late 2020. Practice Partners has 21 ASCs in its network. Larry Taylor, former Practice Partners CEO, became SCA's vice president of business development after the acquisition.

