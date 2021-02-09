Independent Connecticut ASCs sell majority stakes to SCA

Stamford-based Specialty Surgery Center of Connecticut and Bloomfield (Conn.) Ambulatory Surgery Center both sold majority ownership stakes to Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, Merritt Healthcare Advisors announced Feb. 9.

The multispecialty centers focus on orthopedics, podiatry, ENT, gastroenterology, general surgery, pain management, plastic surgery and urology.

Merritt Healthcare Holdings held stakes in both facilities.

Matt Searles, managing partner at Merritt Healthcare Advisors, said: "SCA has an established presence in Connecticut and is an ideal partner for [the centers]. After an exhaustive diligence and selection process, we believe the future is bright for these facilities with SCA as a partner."

SCA operates more than 230 surgical facilities.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.