What ASCs should know about coronavirus, possible shortages

Several ASCs have contacted Infection Control Consulting Services regarding the use of surgical masks and possible shortages caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Feb. 19 update from the organization.

In response, Infection Control Consulting Services shared five pieces of advice for ASCs:

1. Screen patients before they arrive at the surgery center and upon arrival.

2. Postpone procedures for patients who are experiencing respiratory systems.

3. Remember that influenza is currently a greater threat than COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

4. Avoid stockpiling N95 respirator masks because doing so will create supply issues.

5. Although N95 respirator masks aren't indicated for use in ASCs, they can be used in place of surgical masks during sterile procedures if a surgery center runs short on surgical masks.

