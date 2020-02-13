Surglogs partners with Riteway Services for access to ASC network

Surglogs' suite of regulatory compliance solutions will soon be available to the more than 250 ASCs that are part of Riteway Services' network through a new partnership.

What you should know:

1. Riteway, a life safety and consulting company, will consolidate its multivolume manual program into an app created by Surglogs and Riteway.

2. The app will allow ASC administrators to complete digital forms; track compliance on life, fire safety and opioid protocols; and automate an array of daily tasks.

3. Surglogs CEO Peter Zajac, PhD, said the app will help administrators move away from pen-and-paper-based documentation.

