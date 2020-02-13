Surglogs partners with Riteway Services for access to ASC network

Written by Eric Oliver | February 13, 2020 | Print  |

Surglogs' suite of regulatory compliance solutions will soon be available to the more than 250 ASCs that are part of Riteway Services' network through a new partnership.

What you should know:

1. Riteway, a life safety and consulting company, will consolidate its multivolume manual program into an app created by Surglogs and Riteway.

2. The app will allow ASC administrators to complete digital forms; track compliance on life, fire safety and opioid protocols; and automate an array of daily tasks.

3. Surglogs CEO Peter Zajac, PhD, said the app will help administrators move away from pen-and-paper-based documentation.

More articles on surgery centers:
3 recent ASC executive moves
Longtime ASCA leader leaving for CEO role in Virginia
Envision CEO Christopher Holden leaves company

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

More Channels

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months