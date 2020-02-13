New York state orders physician to close surgery center — 4 insights

The New York Board for Professional Medical Conduct ordered Dennis Daly, MD, to close his surgery center in East Syracuse, N.Y., after he used an unqualified technician during a procedure, Syracuse.com reports.

What you should know:

1. Dr. Daly is a family medicine and geriatric physician who practices in Camillus, N.Y. He also operates SNY Surgery Center.

2. He allegedly performed a hair transplant procedure at the surgery center in 2017 assisted by an individual who did not have a medical license. The board argued Dr. Daly "had reason to know" the person did not have a license.

3. Dr. Daly did not contest the charges. His attorney argued that Dr. Daley thought the technician had proper credentials, and that the technician did not hold a scalpel or make any incisions during the procedure.

4. The board put Dr. Daly on probation for three years, ordered him to close his surgery center and is requiring him to practice under physician supervision while on probation.

More articles on surgery centers:

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to acquire branded generics business in India

10 reasons text reminders can be a GI recall program game-changer

Ohio hospital opens gastroenterology center — 3 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.