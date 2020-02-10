Supply chain can impact staff satisfaction - make sure the impact is positive

In the current healthcare climate, it’s vital for ASCs to attract and retain top talent in order to remain competitive. Nursing staff is particularly important as the industry is on the cusp of a nursing shortage.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be a need for an additional 203,700 RNs each year through 2026, and we have yet to see if supply will meet this demand.1 One simple way to increase staff satisfaction is to streamline your supply chain SKU count. By creating all-in-one procedure packs, staff won’t need to leave the OR to get extra items from the storeroom. They can focus more on patients instead of picking supplies.

