Software provider gives ASCs free access to schedule-sharing feature — 3 highlights

ASC software provider HST Pathways is giving all of its customers access to Casetabs' Schedule Sharing technology at no charge, according to a Feb. 25 announcement.

Three highlights:

1. With the Schedule Sharing feature, ASCs' referring practices and physicians can access their case schedules in real-time via a web browser or mobile app.

2. The Schedule Sharing system is designed to replace fax and email processes, save surgery centers time and increase physician satisfaction. It doesn't require user training.

3. HST Pathways and Casetabs began collaborating in October 2019 to create bi-directional integration between their systems. All case information from Casetabs is uploaded directly into the HST Pathways practice management system.

More articles on supply chain:

ASC supply chain tip of the day: Prepare for shortages

3 recent updates on Medline

6 ASC supply chain tips



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.