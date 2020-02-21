ASC supply chain tip of the day: Prepare for shortages

Cheryl Poplaski, Vizient's senior director of supply chain operations, outlined what ASCs can do to prepare for supply chain disruptions.

She shared the following tip with Becker's ASC Review:

"Start by taking a hard look at your supply chain operations to fully understand and anticipate risks you may experience when the inevitable inventory disruption occurs. What you do today will make a difference to your clinicians and patients when critical supplies are not readily available," she said. "What times of the year do you typically see spikes? Do they occur during flu season, wintertime or summer vacation? Consider adjusting your ordering and coordinating with manufacturers and distributors for anticipated increases in usage."

More articles on supply chain:

Medline opens 1.1M-square-foot distribution facility in Maryland

5 supply chain leaders offer tips for ASCs

ASC supply chain tip of the day: Uncover hidden costs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.