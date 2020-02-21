3 recent updates on Medline
Here are three things supply chain company medline has done in past month or so:
1. Medline has opened a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution facility in Perryville, Md.
2. Medline acquired a medical and dental device distributor based in Quebec City, Canada.
3. Medline has partnered with Link-age Solutions, a group purchasing organization for senior living facilities, replacing its medical supply distributor of 17 years.
