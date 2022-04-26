China's COVID-19 lockdown stalls deliveries & 6 more supply chain updates

Here are seven supply chain updates from the last week:

1. China's extended COVID-19 lockdown of Shanghai has led to logistical disruptions that have caused the transport of goods to be severely stalled.

2. Hingham, Mass.-based emergency trauma physician Frank Duggan is bringing 1,500 pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine.

3. The HHS Office of Inspector General issued a favorable advisory opinion for physician inventors to receive some ownership interest in exchange for product development.

4. Supply chain disruptions and shortages, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war, are risk factors for corruption to occur from third parties and agents, The Wall Street Journal reported.

5. Endonovo Therapeutics is partnering with medical device reimbursement specialist NAMSA to build outpatient and inpatient reimbursement strategies for Endonovo's pulsed electromagnetic field device SofPulse.

6. Laborie Medical Technologies, a medical technology company, acquired GI Supply, a company that sells specialty endoscopy and paracentesis products.

7. Here are seven health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week.