Medical devicemaker enlists partner to bolster outpatient reimbursement

Endonovo Therapeutics is partnering with medical device reimbursement specialist NAMSA to build outpatient and inpatient reimbursement strategies for Endonovo's pulsed electromagnetic field device SofPulse.

Endonovo said April 25 that NAMSA's services are designed to increase payer retention. The collaboration is expected to allow Endonovo to explore reimbursement in both the U.S. and European medical markets.

"NAMSA is a proven medical device development partner with relevant therapeutic know-how that is critical when seeking acceleration of reimbursement efforts and commercialization objectives," Endonovo CEO Alan Collier said.