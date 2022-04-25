Massachusetts physician heads to Ukraine with 1,500 pounds of medical supplies 

Hingham, Mass.-based emergency trauma physician Frank Duggan is bringing 1,500 pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine, CBS reported April 24.

Through a nonprofit he founded called Health Care Volunteers International, Dr. Duggan will be working with a team of physicians from the U.S. and Ukraine through a telemedicine platform. The nonprofit will set up a remotely operated clinic to mitigate hospital burdens, Dr. Duggan told CBS.

"The primary focus is going to be looking at what interventions we can do, prior to the arrival at the hospital, to decrease mortality," he said.