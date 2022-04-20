Medtech company acquires GI Supply

Laborie Medical Technologies, a medical technology company, has acquired GI Supply.

GI Supply's employees will be fully integrated into Laborie's business, according to an April 20 news release.

GI Supply sells specialty endoscopy and paracentesis products.

Laborie and healthcare growth equity firm Signet Healthcare Partners signed an agreement to acquire GI Supply in 2020.

"We've had the opportunity to work closely with the GI Supply team for two years and are delighted to welcome them into the Laborie family," Michael Frazzette, president and CEO of Laborie Medical Technologies, said in the news release.