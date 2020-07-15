4 new ASC-tailored solutions, technologies

Four solutions and technologies tailored to ASCs were recently launched:

1. Smith+Nephew launched its Intellio Connected Tower Solution to improve operating room efficiencies in ASCs and hospitals.

2. American Surgical Products launched an online marketplace to "revolutionize" how surgery centers and hospitals procure supplies.

3. Earlier this year, Stryker debuted its ASC-focused business. The business has more than 13,990 unique products in 22 procedural specialties.

4. On July 14, the FDA granted Smith+Nephew 510(k) clearance for its Cori Surgical System, which is a handheld robotic device intended for unicompartmental knee replacement and total knee replacement.

