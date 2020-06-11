Smith+Nephew launches remote management tower for ASCs, hospitals: 3 details

Smith+Nephew launched its Intellio Connected Tower Solution to improve operating room efficiencies in ASCs and hospitals, according to a June 11 announcement.

Three things to know:

1. Featuring a remote control and on-screen surgical display tailored to surgeon preference, the tower enables clinical teams to remotely control sports medicine systems from outside the sterile field.

2. Using the LENS Connected Tower app, the tower wirelessly connects to and controls the major components of an arthroscopy surgical tower, including patient work list management, image and video capture, and coblation and resection settings.

3. Through the My.Intellio cloud-based portal, the device enables HIPAA-compliant storage of patient images and video. Patient data can be accessed from anywhere within the surgeon's professional network.

