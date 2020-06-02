Online marketplace launched to 'revolutionize' ASC supply purchasing — 5 details

American Surgical Products launched an online marketplace to "revolutionize" how surgery centers and hospitals procure supplies, according to a June 2 announcement.

Five things to know:

1. The marketplace is designed to give surgery centers direct online access to high-quality, affordable surgical accessories and supplies.

2. The marketplace offers patient-positioning products such as stirrups, spine frames, total knee replacement positioners and patient-transfer devices, as well as operating room supplies such as exam stools and IV stands. Spine-focused ASCs can purchase surgical equipment drapes and cervical distraction screws.

3. Free trials are available to surgery centers interested in purchasing surgical supplies and accessories through the marketplace.

4. On-time delivery is guaranteed, and there is no purchase minimum. The online marketplace also eliminates lengthy in-person sales processes, according to Tom Smith, director of American Surgical Products.

5. With next-day delivery offered for U.S.-based orders, American Surgical Products aims to "revolutionize the way surgery centers procure high-quality accessories and supplies," Mr. Smith said.

