Wilmington (N.C.) Health has added a Da Vinci XI robot for minimally invasive procedures to its ASC, becoming the first standalone, nonhospital-affiliated facility to use robotic surgical equipment in the state, according to an Aug. 1 report from Port City Daily.

Robotic procedures offer patients faster recovery times, reduced blood loss and reduced postoperative pain.

The inaugural Da Vinci procedure was performed by Jayme Stokes, MD, a bariatric and general surgeon.