Where Walmart plans to open 10 health centers

Walmart Health said it is opening several new locations in the coming months in Georgia, Chicago and Florida.

Walmart Health has five locations in Georgia and one in Arkansas. The company recently said it plans to open seven more locations in Georgia and two in Chicago this year. It also plans to add one location in Jacksonville, Fla., next year and has begun conversations in the Orlando and Tampa markets.



The company said it has partnered with BLOX, a company focused on medical modules to standardize manufacturing processes, make healthcare delivery faster and more efficient while using fewer resources.



"This innovative collaboration allows us to tailor Walmart Health design to meet the unique needs of the communities we serve, while also providing the necessary infrastructure to efficiently scale the model," Walmart stated in a news release.



Four more quick points about Walmart Health:



1. More than 50 percent of booked visits are by returning patients.



2. Ninety-six percent of patients reported they "felt cared for" and had their needs met by the visit.



3. The health centers provide primary care, urgent care, labs, X-ray, diagnostics, counseling and dental services in one location.



4. The health centers are open on weekends and evenings.



