3 ASCs launching total joint programs

Since the beginning of August, Becker's ASC Review has reported on three ASCs launching total joint programs:

1. Ian Byram, MD, performed the inaugural total shoulder replacement at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center in Franklin.

2. The Surgery Center at Shrewsbury (Mass.) recorded its first total hip replacement surgery.

3. Martinsburg, W.Va.-based Tri-State Surgical Center is now offering patients access to total knee replacement surgeries.

