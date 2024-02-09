What to know about this up-and-coming ASC group

Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC management company Compass Surgical Partners has made a splash just two months into the year.

In February, Compass and Bon Secours Mercy Health, a Cincinnati-based system with 48 hospitals, opened a multispecialty ASC in Springfield, Ohio. Bon Secours also is partnering with Compass to develop more than 30 ASCs across multiple states.

"Providing quality outpatient surgical care is an important investment for the communities we serve, enabling us to expand access to care for patients in a way that is accessible and appropriate for their individual care needs," Bon Secours Mercy Health COO Don Kline said in a news release. "Compass Surgical Partners' expertise in creating patient-centered ambulatory surgical centers, coupled with their successful track record of leadership in this important space, makes them an ideal partner for this long-term initiative."

Meanwhile, the first joint venture ASC in Florida between Compass and Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health opened in February in Jacksonville Beach.

Baptist and Compass plan to open multiple facilities in Northeast Florida, both through the renovation of existing Baptist sites and the acquisition of new ASCs.

Given that Compass recently received a strategic investment from alternative asset management firm TPG, it is safe to say the management company is set up for a busy 2024.

Here are four additional things to know about the group:

1. Compass developed or managed more than 250 ASCs in 35 states.

2. The organization has extensive experience managing outpatient orthopedics and spine centers and has collectively developed, built and managed more than 30 cardiovascular ASCs with both hospitals and independent providers.

3. DJ Hill and Sean Rambo co-founded Compass Surgical Partners in 2011. Mr. Hill serves as CEO and Mr. Rambo serves as president.

4. Other than Baptist and Bon Secours, some of the group's largest health system partners are Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health, Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed and the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.