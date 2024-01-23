Compass Surgical Partner receives private equity investment

Alternative asset management firm TPG made a strategic investment in Compass Surgical Partners.

TPG Growth, the firm's middle market and growth equity platform, is funding the investment, along with Compass' existing investor Health Velocity Capital, according to a Jan. 23 news release from TPG.

"This investment is a continuation of our longstanding investment thesis around partnering with great operators to build leading ambulatory care networks through joint ventures with health systems and physician groups," Zach Ferguson, partner at TPG, said in the release.

Compass Surgical Partners has developed or managed more than 250 ASCs in 35 states, according to its website.