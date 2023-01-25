USPI in 2023: A new CEO and 4 more updates

Here are five updates on Dallas-based USPI one month into 2023.

USPI now has 465 centers nationwide, making it the largest network in the country.

Brett Brodnax, the company's president and CEO, will retire at the end of 2023. Mr. Brodnax joined USPI in 1999 and previously served as the senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer.

Andy Johnston, the company's next CEO and president, has returned to USPI as its chief administrative officer until he takes on his new role. Here are three things to know about the incoming leader.

Tenet Healthcare, USPI's parent company, expects to beat the midpoint of its 2022 earnings outlook. Its midpoint estimate for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $3.4 billion through the end of 2022.