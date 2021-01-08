Top-read ASC articles — What the Democratic Senate means for ASCs; Envision, UnitedHealthcare split and more

Here are the most-read articles on Becker's ASC Review during the week of Jan. 4-8:

1. What Stark law, anti-kickback changes mean for value-based care at ASCs

2. Envision no longer in network with UnitedHealthcare

3. Idaho surgery center to lose Medicare coverage

4. 10 biggest healthcare companies by revenue

5. 28 things to know about USPI, SCA, AmSurg and Surgery Partners

6. What states have the most ASCs performing spine surgery?

7. Independent physicians, ASCs sometimes left out of COVID-19 vaccine plans

8. What a Democrat-controlled Senate could mean for ASCs

9. 3 Tennessee spine care providers settle improper billing allegations: 5 details

10. U of Rochester hospital closes ASC to assist with COVID-19 surge

