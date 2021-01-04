Envision no longer in network with UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare did not renew its in-network contract with Envision Healthcare for 2021, according to a Dec. 31 news release.

The split affects Amsurg, Envision's ASC network spanning 34 states. According to its website, Amsurg has more than 250 centers and nearly 2,000 physicians.

The decision went into effect Jan. 1, the release said. It stemmed from disagreements on reimbursement rates. Envision claims it took rate reductions in previous years; however, a UnitedHealthcare spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review that Envision was "driving up the cost of care" for patients.

