Idaho surgery center to lose Medicare coverage

CMS will terminate its agreement with Nampa, Idaho-based Healing Arts Day Surgery effective Jan. 20, the agency announced.

The center failed to adhere to requirements to participate in Medicare.

Healing Arts Day Surgery is an ASC affiliated with Nampa-based Treasure Valley Gastroenterology. The practice and surgery center are located adjacent to each other and share a building.

Treasure Valley Gastroenterology is independently operated by Raquel Croitoru, MD. According to NPIdb, Dr. Croitoru is the authorized official for the surgery center. The center does not have a website, and a phone number associated with the center was disconnected.

Note: Becker's reached out to the center for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

