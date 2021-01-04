U of Rochester med center closes ASC to assist with COVID-19 surge

The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center will temporarily shut down its surgical center so staff can assist hospitals, according to a Jan. 3 report from WHEC.

Sawgrass Surgical Center will close Jan. 6, the report said. Staff will be sent to help UR Medicine hospitals maintain capacity as COVID-19 cases rise in the area.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.