What states have the most ASCs performing spine surgery?

There are more than 160 ASCs in the U.S. performing minimally invasive spine surgery. Here are the 15 states with the most ASCs performing spine surgery:

Florida: 14

Colorado: 12

California: 10

Indiana: 8

Ohio: 8

Michigan: 7

North Carolina: 7

Oregon: 6

Texas: 6

Connecticut: 5

Minnesota: 5

New Jersey: 5

New York: 5

South Carolina: 5

Wisconsin: 5

Note: This piece is based on past Becker's coverage and is not exhaustive.

