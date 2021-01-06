10 biggest healthcare companies by revenue

Fortune's Fortune 500 tracks the largest companies in the world in terms of 2020 revenue.

Here are the 10 biggest healthcare companies, using Fortune's 2020 edition of its list:

1. CVS Health: $256.8 billion

2. UnitedHealth Group: $242.2 billion

3. McKesson: $214.3 billion

4. AmerisourceBergen: $179.6 billion

5. Cigna: $153.6 billion

6. Cardinal Health: $145.5 billion

7. Anthem: $104.2 billion

8. Johnson & Johnson: $82.1 billion

9. Centene: $74.6 billion

10. Humana: $64.9 billion

