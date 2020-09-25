Top 10 ASC articles this week — Anesthesiologist sues New Jersey for $100M & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of Sept. 21-25:

1. Anesthesiologist sues New Jersey for $100M over 'fabricated' kickback charges

2. Where Walmart plans to open 10 health centers

3. Medicare to save $73.4B with surgery in ASCs through 2028: 5 things to know

4. 50 stats on physician salaries, compensation & COVID-19's effect

5. 28 to lose job as result of Kaiser ASC closure

6. Tennessee ASC introduces 2nd orthopedics robot — 5 details

7. 14 lawsuits, settlements in anesthesiology this year

8. Illinois gastroenterologist accused of sexually assaulting co-worker

9. The ASC/OBL cardiology model — 2 industry experts answer 5 Qs

10. 'We've been winning a lot of deals this year': Stryker CEO on ASCs, robots and the future

