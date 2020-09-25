Top 10 ASC articles this week — Anesthesiologist sues New Jersey for $100M & more
Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of Sept. 21-25:
1. Anesthesiologist sues New Jersey for $100M over 'fabricated' kickback charges
2. Where Walmart plans to open 10 health centers
3. Medicare to save $73.4B with surgery in ASCs through 2028: 5 things to know
4. 50 stats on physician salaries, compensation & COVID-19's effect
5. 28 to lose job as result of Kaiser ASC closure
6. Tennessee ASC introduces 2nd orthopedics robot — 5 details
7. 14 lawsuits, settlements in anesthesiology this year
8. Illinois gastroenterologist accused of sexually assaulting co-worker
9. The ASC/OBL cardiology model — 2 industry experts answer 5 Qs
10. 'We've been winning a lot of deals this year': Stryker CEO on ASCs, robots and the future
More articles on surgery centers:
12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion
3 ASCs launching total joint programs
4 ASCs installing total joint robots
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.