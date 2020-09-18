Top 10 ASC articles this week — Anesthesiologist lawsuits, physician income & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of Sept. 14-18:

1. Physician shot in Minnesota hospital parking ramp during robbery: 4 details

2. PE-backed Orthopedic Care Partners makes 7th partnership, to develop ASC

3. Anesthesiologist sues New Jersey for $100M over 'fabricated' kickback charges

4. 8 statistics on ASC leader pay: 53% make $120,000+

5. Utah doctor accused of blinding patients with unauthorized eye surgeries

6. Surgery Partners sells select anesthesia services businesses: 4 details

7. Anesthesiologist settles case where teen suffered brain injury for $9.38M

8. 'We've been winning a lot of deals this year': Stryker CEO on ASCs, robots and the future

9. How the pandemic is affecting physician income

10. Building a surgery center mom would use — Dr. Stefan Kreuzer's big bet on total joint replacement

