Illinois gastroenterologist accused of sexually assaulting co-worker

A gastroenterologist in Oak Brook, Ill., was charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault Sept. 21 after he allegedly sexually assaulted a co-worker after a business event, the Daily Herald reports.

Arkan Alrashid, MD, turned himself in to the Oak Brook police department Sept. 17 and was released after posting $5,000 bond. He allegedly forced himself on a female co-worker Feb. 12, 2019. On that night, Dr. Alrashid and the female co-worker were attending a business event. They had dinner at a steakhouse in Oak Brook. On the way home, Dr. Alrashid allegedly pulled over and forced the woman to perform a sexual act. The woman had a sexual assault examination at a hospital, which found Dr. Alrashid's DNA on her clothing.

Dr. Alrashid has been accused of making unwelcome sexual advances before. In 2003, the Wisconsin medical board investigated allegations Dr. Alrashid kissed a co-worker and made an inappropriate sexual advance while working as an emergency room physician in Portage, Wis., in 2000. That hospital fired Dr. Alrashid in October 2000.

Dr. Alrashid denied the allegations and released a statement that he is cooperating with investigators.

