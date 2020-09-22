Medicare to save $73.4B with surgery in ASCs through 2028: 5 things to know

A new report from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association shows performing surgery on Medicare patients in ASCs instead of hospital outpatient departments saved $4.2 billion in 2018, and the savings are expected to climb significantly in the next decade.

KNG Health Consulting conducted an analysis of Medicare payment data from 2011 to 2018 on outpatient surgical procedures in ASCs and hospital outpatient departments. The analysis estimated historical and potential savings with a focus on total knee replacements.



Five key points:



1. Medicare saved $28.7 billion from 2011 to 2018 from surgeries performed in ASCs instead of hospital outpatient departments. The report projects Medicare will save $73.4 billion from 2019 to 2028, with $12 billion saved in 2028 alone.



2. The percentage of total knee replacement and knee mosaicplasty is expected to grow from 13.4 percent of all procedures in ASCs in 2020 to 18 percent in 2028, a 3.7 percent annual growth. Based on that projection, ASC savings for Medicare total knee replacements would be $2.95 billion from 2020 to 2028.



3. Most of the savings in the last decade are attributed to high-volume procedures, including cataract surgeries and colonoscopies, but the report estimates procedures such as endocrine, cardiovascular and orthopedic surgery will drive most of the $73.4 billion savings through 2028.



4. The following five specialties are expected to save Medicare $1 billion per year by being performed in the ASC:



· Eye and ocular adnexa

· Cardiovascular

· Nervous system

· Digestive system surgery

· Musculoskeletal surgery



5. There are more than 5,800 Medicare-certified ASCs in the U.S., with the most common procedures today being cataract surgery, colonoscopy, upper GI endoscopies and pain management procedures.



