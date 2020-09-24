28 to lose job as result of Kaiser ASC closure

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente confirmed Sept. 23 it would close an ASC and end gastroenterology services at Wailuku Medical Office, eliminating 28 jobs in the process, Hawaii News Now reports.

The health system said it would shut down the services because of financial troubles related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eleven technicians and 17 nurses will lose their jobs.

An announcement from the company said, "Given our financial challenges and the need to develop new ways to deliver care, improve efficiency and service, and reduce costs, this decision makes strategic sense. It also aligns with our organizational mandate to find creative alternatives to how we do business in the COVID-19 era and beyond."

Kaiser is moving the eliminated services to Maui Memorial Medical Center in mid-October. Union representatives said it's unclear whether the laid-off employees would be able to find jobs there.

Union representatives said the closure may have been related to deficiencies the Department of Health found with the Wailuku facility. Other services at the facility will remain.

