The most entrepreneurial states in the US

Florida has been named the most entrepreneurial state in the U.S. by the Digital Project Manager, which analyzed eight indicators including the percentage of the population starting new businesses, the percentage of startups still active after one year, the number of small businesses per 100,000 people and the growth rate of business applications.

The most entrepreneurial states in the U.S.:

1. Florida has the highest percentage of the population that has started a business (0.61%). It also has 13,238 small businesses per 100,000 people, the most in any state.

2. Georgia has 10,871 small businesses per 100,000 people and the second-highest percentage of the population that has started a new business (0.47%).

3. Michigan has 9,091 small businesses per 100,000 people and 78% of its startups remain active after one year.

4. Oklahoma has 9,075 small businesses per 100,000 people, with 82% active after one year.

5. Montana has 11,336 small businesses per 100,000 people, with 81% active after one year.

6. Wyoming has 12,357 small businesses per 100,000 people. From 2019 to 2022, there was a 120% increase in applications for businesses.

7. Colorado residents are startup passionate, with 0.42% of the population having started a new business.

8. California has 10,792 small businesses per 100,000 people, with only 44% failing after five years, one of the lowest state failure rates.

9. Idaho has 9,320 small businesses per 100,000 people.

10. Texas has 10,163 small businesses per 100,000 people, with 81% of new businesses remaining active after one year.