SCA Health's rebrand 1 year later

Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, formerly known as Surgical Care Affiliates, rebranded in May 2022 to venture out of solely ASCs.

Along with its name change, the organization updated its logo and added a new tagline: "The future of specialty care."

A year later, SCA Health, an Optum affiliate, has done little with ASCs to instead focus more on specialty care growth.

"We've evolved to support physician specialists more holistically across the specialty care continuum," Caitlin Zulla, Optum Health East CEO, told Becker's last October. "In addition to our continued ASC leadership, we've grown our business to support specialty practices, patient navigation, value-based care, anesthesia, ancillary services and more."

Ms. Zulla was formerly the CEO of SCA Health prior to her promotion. Jason Strauss, former president of SCA Health, became CEO in March.

Since its rebrand, SCA Health has added over 60 surgical facilities and 700 physicians to its network.

SCA Health has also been working to connect patients with physicians through its Specialist Management Solutions, which links users with local surgeons and facilities where they can save up to 50 percent on the cost of care, and its parent organization Optum.

Additionally, Optum has been on a roll of acquiring physician groups recently, securing Middletown, N.Y.-based Crystal Run Healthcare, a multispecialty physician group with more than 400 providers. It also nabbed Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold for $2 billion, Dallas-based Healthcare Associates of Texas for $300 million and Auburndale, Mass.-based Atrius Health for $236 million — all in the last year.

The healthcare service provider is also working to partner with health systems. In January, 1,400 office-based employees at Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health were transferred to Optum.



Optum reported $47.9 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $182.8 billion for the full year. Optum Health's revenue hit $18.4 billion revenue in the fourth quarter and $71.1 billion for the full year, a 31.6 percent increase over 2021.