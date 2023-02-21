USPI vs. SCA Health vs. HCA Healthcare: Who had the highest revenue in 2022?

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health are three of the largest ASC operators in the country.

Here is how the organizations stacked up in 2022 revenue and other categories:

USPI

1. USPI reported a 19.5 percent revenue increase in 2022.

2. The company reported net operating revenue at $3.2 billion for the year, compared to $2.7 billion in 2021.

3. Same-facility ASC volume was up 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter and 2 percent for the year.

4. USPI ended the year with 442 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals across 35 states.

5. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was $1.3 billion for the year and $407 million for the fourth quarter, up from $1.1 billion and $343 million, respectively, year over year.

Optum Health (parent company of SCA Health)

1. Optum Health drove a 17 percent increase in Optum's overall revenue in 2022.

2. Optum reported $47.9 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $182.8 billion for the full year.

3. Optum Health's revenue hit $18.4 billion revenue in the fourth quarter and $71.1 billion for the full year, a 31.6 percent increase over 2021.

4. Last year, Optum Health increased revenue per customer 29 percent by adding patients to its value-based care arrangements and expanding care delivery services.

HCA Healthcare

1. HCA Healthcare had $60.233 billion in revenue for 2022, an increase from $58.752 billion in 2021.

2. The company operates 182 hospitals and 126 freestanding outpatient surgery centers as of Dec. 31. The company also has 21 freestanding endoscopy centers.

3. Outpatient revenues accounted for 37.5 percent of all patient revenues in the fourth quarter and 37.6 percent for the entirety of 2022.

4. The number of outpatient surgery cases performed decreased to 256,610 in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 265,709 in 2021. Outpatient cases were up 1.5 percent to more than 1 million for the full year.

5. Same-facility outpatient surgery cases were up slightly in the fourth quarter to 255,805 and grew nearly 2 percent for the full year.