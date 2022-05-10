Surgical Care Affiliates rebrands to go beyond ASCs

Surgical Care Affiliates, one of the largest ASC networks in the U.S., rebranded to SCA Health.

"Our new brands represents the evolution of our business — all that we are today and all that we will become. It also represents our growth into many aspects of specialty care as we support physician specialists, care for more patients and welcome new partners into our family of businesses," states the company's website.

SCA Health also updated its logo to symbolize forward growth momentum and added a tagline: "The future of specialty care." The company, which pioneered the managed service organization model aligning physicians around the transition to value-based care, now aims to move past the ASC management company label to become a leader in specialty care.

In addition to supporting a network of more than 260 surgical facilities and 8,500 physicians, SCA Health supports physician practices through Optum Specialty Practices, providing resources to physician practices transitioning to value-based care.

SCA Health also helps employers and employees navigate healthcare coverage decisions through the Surgical Management Solutions, a platform connecting users with local surgeons and facilities where they can save up to 50 percent on the cost of care. SCA Health also acquired Global 1, a value-based care platform that serves as a convener for the company's bundled payment contracts, early last year.

Finally, SCA health launched the SCA Physician Development Institute last year to support musculoskeletal physicians and allied health professionals. The institute is an educational platform on the business side of medicine with a focus on the outpatient migration of orthopedic procedures.