Physician to pay $135K, loses license for overprescribing controlled substances 

Former Auburn, N.Y.-based physician Jang Boo Chi, MD, and his medical practice will pay $135,000 for overprescribing opioids in dangerous combinations.

The settlement alleges Dr. Chi wrote prescriptions for opioids, benzodiazepines, and carisoprodol for illegitimate medical purposes and ignored red flags that the substances were being diverted for illicit use, according to an Aug. 30 news release from the Justice Department.

In one case, Dr. Chi prescribed hydrocodone-acetaminophen, diazepam and carisoprodol to a patient whose drug screens indicated they were not taking the medications while using MDMA, cocaine and unprescribed Oxycodone. The patient eventually died of acute intoxication from the combined effects of both prescribed and prescribed controlled substances.

Dr. Chi also surrendered his DEA registration and agreed to not seek renewal for 15 years.